MPD: Jilted Man Shoots, Wounds Ex-Girlfriend

Mobile Police say Alonzo McCann apparently still had a "thing" for his ex-girlfriend. That "thing" was a bullet. That's why MPD is asking for your help to find him.

Last month, investigators say McCann saw his "ex" at a club with another guy. When they left, he followed them in his car. But he did more than "tail" them. According to police, McCann pulled up next to the car his former girl was riding in, and pumped several shots into the passenger side door. One hit her, wounding her severely. But McCann drove off, and hasn't been seen since. The woman is recovering, but MPD wants McCann off the streets.

Alonzo McCann is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds. He may not have the beard seen in the mug shot, but he does have "tats" on his neck. If you have seen McCann, or know where he is, call the FOX10 News Fugitive Files-Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. When you make that call, you don't have to leave your name.