MPD: looking for Two Armed Robbers

M-P-D looking for Jarvis Reynolds and Orachus Sanders. Investigators tell FOX10 News Fugitive Files, last week, one of the men flashed a gun before robbing two people sitting in a car at the Azalea Point Apartments-in broad daylight. Reynolds and Sanders haven't been seen since.
Here's more information about the two: Jarvis Reynolds is 25 years old, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds. Orachus Sanders is 19. He's 6 feet tall, weighing 130 pounds.
If you have seen Reynolds, or Sanders, or know where they are, contact the FOX10 News Fugitive Files-Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. You don't have to leave your name when you call with your information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.