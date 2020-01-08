Mobile Police looking for a guy they say nearly blinded a man, using just his bare fists to assault him.
This is Robert Lee. Back in late November, investigators say Lee got into an argument with another guy in the parking lot of Shotgun Willie's on Springhill Avenue. The argument escalated into a fight with Lee hammering the guy's eye so badly, using just his bare hands, it was severely injured. Lee left before police could get there. The victim is recovering, but Lee is still out there, on the run.
Robert Lee is 38 years old. He's 6 feet tall, weighing 200 pounds. Given his history of violence-including multiple domestic violence arrests, and shooting into occupied buildings, Mobile Police want him behind bars. If you have seen Lee, or know where he is, contact the Crime Sytoppers-FOX10 Fugitive Files Hotline at 251-208-7211. Remember, when you call with your information, you don't have to leave your name.
