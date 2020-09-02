MPD: Man Gashes Woman's Head with Liquor Bottle

M-P-D looking for a guy they say beat up a woman using a liquor bottle. She just happens to be the mother of his child, according to investigators. What concerns police is if he would do something like this to someone he knows, he could "go off" on a stranger.
Investigators tell FOX10 News Fugitive Files, 24 year old Malik Hale went to the woman's Dauphin Street apartment, last month. The two got into an argument, and Hale picked up the liquor bottle, smashing it into the woman's face, opening a deep cut on her forehead, and knocking some of her teeth out. By the time police arrived, Hale was no where to be found.
Malik Hale is 24 years old, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 205 pounds. He has an extensive criminal record, and is now wanted on assault, and domestic violence charges. Investigators say he's still in the Mobile area.
If you have seen Hale, or know where he is, contact the FOX10 News Fugitive Files-Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. when you call, you don't have to leave your name.
