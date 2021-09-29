MPD: Man Rejected by Woman; Slashes Her Neck

Mobile Police say "Chucky" Mack needs to be taken off the streets right now after a violent, grisly attack on a woman, after she broke up with him.

According to investigators, almost 10 days ago, Mack surprised the woman in the front yard of her Dogwood Drive house in Jackson Heights. After he hit her in the head with a hatchet, she ran back in her house. But M-P-D says that didn't stop "Chucky". He ran in right behind her, picked up a knife from the kitchen, then slashed her neck, cutting her Carotid Artery. Bleeding out, the woman was rushed to the hospital by a relative. She survived the attack, but "Chucky" disappeared.

"Chucky" Mack is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds. Police say he's still in Mobile, and they're asking for your help finding him. If you have seen Mack, or know where he is, call the Fox10 News Fugitive Files-Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. When you make the call-you don't have to leave your name.