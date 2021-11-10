MPD: Man Robs, Kidnaps Room Mates After They Kick Him Out

It's "two's company, three's a crowd" for one guy who was forced out of the apartment he shared with his girlfriend, and another woman, according to MPD. The girlfriend said he wasn't paying his share of the rent , so he got kicked out, then "flipped out".

This is 21 year old Jermarcus Godbolt. According to police, when the women confronted Godbolt, this past October, he pulled a gun on both of them, forced them to lie on the floor, then stole their money. Godbolt then herded them into a car of one of the victims, and drove to a gas station on Highway 45. But when he stopped, they ran for help. Godbolt disappeared.

Take a good look at Godbolt, because police tell me he's in the 8 Mile area. Jermarcus Godbolt is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and weighs 156 pounds. He's charged with kidnapping and robbery. If you have seen Godbolt, or know where he is, call the FOX10 News Fugitive Files Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. You don't have to leave your name when you call.