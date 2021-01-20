Mobile Police said a man accepted a woman's invitation to her hotel room, and then held her up.
Deaire Dowdlan, 20, is accused of taking the woman's cash and cell phone while threatening to kill her with a gun. It happened January 3 at a hotel in Tillman's Corner.
Dowdlan is 5'8" and 215 pounds.
If you have seen him or know where he is, contact the FOX10 News Fugitive Files-Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. When you call, you don't have to leave your name.
