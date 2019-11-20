MPD: Man Runs Over Woman, Twice

Mobile Police say they want a guy off the streets because he deliberately ran over a woman, not just once, but twice.
This is Elijah Brown, Junior. According to investigators, Brown and a woman were arguing inside his pick-up truck this past weekend on Winston Lane, off D-I-P. They say the argument escalated quickly, with Brown hitting the woman in the face, then dragging her out of the vehicle. That's when M-P-D says he positioned the woman's body, so he could back over her, then drive over her again. Before he left, investigators say he pulled the woman out of the street. The woman survived, and is recovering, according to police.
Elijah Brown, Junior is 65 years old. He's five feet, eleven inches tall, weighing 210 pounds. Brown does have a history of domestic violence.
If you have seen Brown, or know where he is, call the Crime Stoppers-FOX10 News Fugitive Files Hotline at 251-208-7211. Remember: you don't have to leave your name.
