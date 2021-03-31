Mobile Police hunting for a guy they say shot up a car his ex-girlfriend was riding in, in broad daylight.
This is 31 year old Alton Lamar Holmes. Back on March 21st, the victim told police he fired a shot through the door of the car she was riding in with her new boyfriend. She was hit, and treated at a hospital for a non-life threatening wound. Holmes disappeared.
Holmes is 6 feet, 1 inch, weighing 180 pounds. He's charged with Domestic Violence, Assault, and Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle.
If you see Holmes, or know where he is, call the FOX10 News Fugitive Files-Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. You don't have to leave your name.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.