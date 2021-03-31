Mobile Police hunting for a guy they say shot up a car his ex-girlfriend was riding in, in broad daylight.

This is 31-year-old Alton Lamar Holmes. Back on March 21, the victim told police he fired a shot through the door of the car she was riding in with her new boyfriend. She was hit, and treated at a hospital for a non-life threatening wound. Holmes disappeared.

Holmes is 6 feet, 1 inch, weighing 180 pounds. He's charged with Domestic Violence, Assault, and Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle.

If you see Holmes, or know where he is, call the FOX10 News Fugitive Files-Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. You don't have to leave your name.