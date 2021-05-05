MPD: Man Slashes Woman with Box Cutter; Chokes Her Out

MPD says it was a vicious domestic violence attack: a man used a box cutter to slash a woman's face-but it didn't stop there.

This is 59 year old Harold Floyd Williams. Earlier this week, investigators say Williams not only used the box cutter to cut a woman, he then choked her out. While she was unconscious, Williams kicked her face so hard, she lost some teeth. The woman survived, but Williams is still on the run. Police want him off the streets, badly.

Williams is 5 feet, 8 inches tall; weighing 170 pounds. He's charged with 2nd Degree Domestic Violence Assault, and Strangulation.

If you have seen Harold Floyd Williams, or know where he is, call the FOX10 News Fugitive Files-Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. When you make the call, you don't have to leave your name.