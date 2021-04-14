MPD says a guy nearly choked out his girlfriend over a cell phone conversation.

This is 24 year old Gabriel Fancher. In late February, investigators say the woman was talking with someone on her cell, and Fancher didn’t like it. The two argued, then Fancher knocked her down, then starting choking her to the point she nearly passed out. She managed to escape, and call police. Fancher is still on the run.

Gabriel Fancher is 5 feet; 8 inches tall, weighing 168 pounds. He’s charged with Domestic Violence-Strangulation. If you have seen Fancher, or know where he is, call the FOX10 News Fugitive Files Hotline at 251-208-7211. You don’t have to leave your name when you make that call.