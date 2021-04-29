MPD: Man Strangles; Shoots Girlfriend

Mobile Police are looking for Daniel Lamon Niles. They say earlier this month, Niles and his girlfriend were at an apartment on Azalea Road. There was some sort of altercation, and Niles wound up strangling, then shooting the woman in the chest, according to investigators. She survived, but Niles has disappeared.

Niles is 20 years old. He's 5 feet, 8 inches tall; weighing 160 pounds.

If you have seen Niles, or know where he is, call the FOX10 News Fugitive Files-Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. When you make the call, you don't have to leave your name.