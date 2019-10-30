MPD: Man Threatens to Amputate Doctor's Legs

Mobile Police hunting for a Gulf Shores man. They say, last week, he threatened to not only shoot everybody in a Mobile medical office, but also cut the legs off the doctors there, with a saw.
This is Jeffery Wells Fontenot. Investigators say he called that doctor's office several times, upset with the treatment his brother had been given. It was during those calls, according to investigators, he made terrorist threats. If convicted on those charges, Fontenot could get up to 10 years in prison.
Fontenot was last seen in Gulf Shores. He's 59 years old, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing 138 pounds. If you know Fontenot, or have seen him, call the Crime Stoppers- FOX10 News Fugitive Files Hotline at 251-208-7211. Remember: you don't have to leave your name.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.