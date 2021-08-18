MPD: Man Uses Piece of Metal Bed Frame to Beat Victim

Tempers, during a moving job got a little heated, part of bed frame became a weapon, and the accused attacker is still on the run nearly two years later. That's according to police, who requested help from FOX10 News Fugitive to find the guy.

This is Demetrius Campbell. Back in December of 2020, Campbell was helping someone move another person's belongings, according to investigators. But an argument started, and that person told police Campbell took things to another level. He says Campbell picked up part of a bed frame, and started beating him with it. The victim suffered deep cuts to his head, and broken fingers. He's recovered, but Campbell hasn't been seen since.

Demetrius Campbell is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 245 pounds. If you have seen Campbell, or know where he is, call the Fox10 News Fugitive Files-Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. When you make that call, you don't have to leave your name.