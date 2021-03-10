MPD: Man Wanted for Assault over Stolen Coffee and Cigars

A guy "strong arms" a cup of coffee and cigars. Now, Police say he's wanted for robbery and assault.

This is 23 year old DEMARIUS DASHUN NEAL. Back in February, NEAL tried to walk out of a Theodore gas station convenience store without paying for a cup of coffee, according to investigators. When the clerk tried to stop him, NEAL shoved her down, before grabbing a pack of cigars from the shelf, then walking out the door. He was confronted by another person. NEAL shoved them down, too, this time, breaking the victim's collarbone. NEAL disappeared, but police are looking for him. They say he's wanted for robbery and assault-all over a cup of coffee, and cigars.

DEMARIUS DASHUN NEAL is 6 FEET-2 INCHES TALL, Weighing 205 pounds. Police say he's still in the Mobile area.

If you have seen NEAL, or know where he is, call the FOX10 News Fugitive Files-Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. You don't have to leave your name.