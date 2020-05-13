UPDATE: Christopher Knowles, Jr. turned himself into M-P-D Wednesday night, after seeing himself profiled on FOX10 News Fugitive Files.
Mobile Police looking for a guy they say shot up a car with somebody in it.
This is 46-year-old Christopher Knowles Jr. According to investigators, the victim told them he was sitting in his car on McLemore Street, in North Crichton, last month. The man told police another man-later identified as Knowles, just walked up to his car, and started blasting away. Then, ran away. The victim wasn't hit. Knowles is wanted for Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle.
Knowles is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and weighs 165 pounds. He may, or may not have the facial hair you see in the picture. The MPD says Knowles is armed and dangerous
If you have seen Knowles or know where he is, call the FOX10 News Fugitive Files-Crime Stoppers Hot-Line at 251-208-7211. Remember when you call, you don't have to leave your name.
