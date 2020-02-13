MPD: MAN WANTED IN BOLD, DAYLIGHT SHOOTING

There's some real urgency about the subject of this week's FOX10 News Fugitive Files, and when you see the picture M-P-D gave us, you'll understand why they want him off the streets, now.
This is Antonio De la Rosa. As you can see,he's posing with a miniarsenal of weapons-including an AK-47. Investigators tell us last Sunday, De la Rosa shot up a vehicle on the I-10 entrance ramp at Theodore-Dawes Road-in broad daylight. Apparently, he had a "beef" with the car's driver over a woman. The driver's okay, but the car couldn't be driven.
De la Rosa is 24 years old, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 155 pounds. Police believe he's still in the Mobile area, and is armed and dangerous. If you see de la Rosa, or know where he is, contact the Crime Stoppers-FOX10 News Fugitive Files Hotline at 251-208-7211. Remember: when you call, you don't have to leave your name.
