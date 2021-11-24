MPD: Man, Woman Beat, Rob Victim After Argument Over a Dog

This is a "doggone" bad story, that MPD is hoping someone reading this right now, can turn it into a happy ending: helping them make two arrests.

This is 40 year old Katie Wilkins, and 38 year old Dustin Williams. Both are charged with 2nd Degree Robbery and Burglary. Police say the two are homeless, but went to the apartment of a friend, earlier this month, to borrow money. But they brought their dog with them. The friend didn't want the dog in her house, and that's when things went sideways. According to investigators, an argument escalated to Wilkins hitting the woman, and then Williams jumping in to attack her, hitting and kicking the victim. They then grabbed the money from her, and took off. But left the dog in the apartment. Williams kicked in the door, grabbed the dog, and ran.

Dustin Williams is 6 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 240 pounds. Katie Wilkins, who also uses the name "Katie Williams", according to investigators, is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds. If you have seen Williams, or Wilkens, contact the FOX10 News Fugitive Files-Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. You don't have to leave your name.