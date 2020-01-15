MPD: Man Wounded When Suspect Shoots Into Car

Was it a case of mistaken identity, or something else? Mobile Police trying to track down a guy they say opened fire on another guy in a car, Christmas Eve.
This is 38 year old Declante Phillips. He's wanted for First Degree Assault, as well as shooting into a car.
According to investigators, the victim told them he was giving a friend a ride to a hotel on the I-65 West Service Road. But when he pulled his vehicle around back of the hotel, that's when things went south. Police say the victim, told them a man got out of the passenger side of a white pick-up, with a gun in his hand, and then started shooting, hitting the victim at least once. The victim managed to get to a hospital where he was treated for a serious gunshot wound. He's expected to recover. The victim claims he didn't know Phillips, and has no idea why he was shot.
Declante Phillips is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 165 pounds. He does have quite the arrest record including carrying a gun without a license, domestic violence, and multiple drug arrests. If you have seen Phillips, contact the Crime Stoppers- Fugitive Files Hotline at 251-208-7211. Remember: when you call, you don't have to leave your name.
