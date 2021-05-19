MPD: "Maserati Man" Wanted on Domestic Violence Charges

A very unwanted guest terrorizes a woman-in her own house-that's according to Mobile Police. But they say he might be easy to spot: he drives a late model, high priced Italian-made car.
This is John LaShon West. Investigators say he had a relationship with the victim, but apparently it went sour. Earlier this month, they say West let himself into her house-uninvited-found the woman in her bedroom, then pulled a gun on her. The woman told police she thought she was going to die that night. He left, and hasn't been seen since.
West is not hard to spot: he's 6 feet 4 inches, weighing 250 pounds. And then there's his "ride". According to police, he drives a white, four door Maserati. They say there aren't many of those around Mobile.
West is charged with First Degree Domestic Violence-Burglary, and 3rd Degree Domestic Violence-Harassment, as well as other charges. He is considered armed and dangerous.
If you've seen West, or know where he is, contact the FOX10 News Fugitive Files-Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. You don't have to leave your name.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.