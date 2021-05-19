MPD: "Maserati Man" Wanted on Domestic Violence Charges

A very unwanted guest terrorizes a woman-in her own house-that's according to Mobile Police. But they say he might be easy to spot: he drives a late model, high priced Italian-made car.

This is John LaShon West. Investigators say he had a relationship with the victim, but apparently it went sour. Earlier this month, they say West let himself into her house-uninvited-found the woman in her bedroom, then pulled a gun on her. The woman told police she thought she was going to die that night. He left, and hasn't been seen since.

West is not hard to spot: he's 6 feet 4 inches, weighing 250 pounds. And then there's his "ride". According to police, he drives a white, four door Maserati. They say there aren't many of those around Mobile.

West is charged with First Degree Domestic Violence-Burglary, and 3rd Degree Domestic Violence-Harassment, as well as other charges. He is considered armed and dangerous.

If you've seen West, or know where he is, contact the FOX10 News Fugitive Files-Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. You don't have to leave your name.