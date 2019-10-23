MPD: Pregnant Woman Steals Car; Vanishes

Mobile Police say they're looking for a pregnant woman who, they say, stole a car, then skipped out on arrest warrants.
This is 19 year old Michaele Conner. Last week, investigators say she was spotted in Mobile driving a car stolen in Fairhope. Officers tried to pull her over, but officers say she tried to run from them, before crashing the car. According to M-P-D, Metro couldn't take her at the time, but did issue arrest
Michaele Conner is 5 feet tall, weighing 200 pounds. She already has several arrests for receiving stolen property on her record. If you have seen Conner, call the Crime-Stoppers-Fugitive Files Hotline at 251-208-7211. Remember, when you call, you don't have to leave your name.
