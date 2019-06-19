MPD: Reward Offered for Help in Arrest of Armed and Dangerous Man

Mobile Police doubling down trying to take an armed and dangerous guy off the streets. They're needing your help in arresting him, and they're willing to pay $500 for that help.
This Hunter Busch. Investigators say he was waiting for the victim at the elevator in the lobby of a West Mobile hotel, and held him up at gunpoint when he got off. They also say Busch knew the guy, but that didn't stop him from stealing the man's wallet, or the $1200 Gucci belt he was wearing. Busch then took off, and hasn't been seen since. M-P-D says Busch hangs out in the Tillman's Corner area, but has so far eluded police.
Hunter Busch is 24 years old, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing 155 pounds. He has an extensive criminal record, and is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, police say do not approach him but instead, call FOX10 News Fugitive Files-Crime-Stoppers at 251-208-7211. Remember, Mobile Police offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest of Busch.
