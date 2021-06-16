MPD: Suspect Pistol Whips; Steals from Victim

M-P-D wants to pick up a guy they say pistol-whipped, then robbed somebody.

This is 53 year old Daniel Stubbs. Last month, investigators say Stubbs pulled a gun on someone, hit them in the head with it, then robbed them. It happened at Bayshore Avenue and Frederick. Stubbs hasn't been seen since, but he's charged with First Degree Robbery.

Stubbs is 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 245 pounds. He has no known scars, or tattoos, and may, or may not still have the facial hair you see in his mug shot.

If you have seen Stubbs, or know where he is, call the FOX10 News-Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. When you make that call, you don't have to leave your name.