M-P-D wants a guy they say is armed and dangerous, after going on a shooting rampage over four days in August, in South Mobile. The site of the shootings: Arlington Street. Investigators say 19 year old Alex Ringgold first shot one man while he worked on a car stereo in front of a house. He's recovering from his wounds. Ringgold also shot up a house, with kids inside, then opened fire on a car near the house, with a woman inside, according to police. No one was hit. According to sources, the shootings were not random.
Alex ringgold is 5 feet, 6 inches tall weighing 150 pounds. he does have a record, but no history of violent crimes. Ringgold is now charged with Second Degree Assault, as well as shooting into occupied houses, and cars. If you've seen Ringgold, do not approach him. Instead, call the FOX10 News Fugitve Files-Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. You don't have to leave your name when you call.
