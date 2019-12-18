MPD: Teen Targeted in Drive By May Be Connected to Other Violence

Mobile Police hunting for a teenager. He was the target of a recent drive-by shooting, but investigators believe he has a connection to three other drive-by's, and a stolen gun.
This is 19 year old Johnny Stokes. Police say almost a week ago, Stokes was riding in a car with his sister, when he was targeted in a drive by shooting in South Mobile. But the gunman hit his sister instead. When she left the car for help, he took off in the car, and hasn't been seen since. Stokes is also wanted in connection with a stolen gun, as well as an S-U-V which M_P_D says was used in other drive-by shootings.
Johnny Stokes is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and weighs 160 pounds. If you have seen Stokes, or know where he is, contact the FOX10 News Fugitive Files- Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. Remember: you don't have to leave your name when you call..
