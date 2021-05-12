19-year old Manuel Williams is the subject of the FOX10 News Fugitive Files "Spotlight Suspect". Earlier this month, MPD says Williams was behind an assault and robbery on Murrell Lane. That's off Mobile Street in North Crichton. They say Williams-who knew the victim- shot him twice, before driving off in the guy's SUV. Williams has a juvenile record which is sealed from the public, but investigators tell FOX10 news they know this crime isn't William's "first rodeo".

Williams is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall; weighing 160 pounds. Police even gave us his Facebook page to check out: "BabG Mane".

The teen is accused of First Degree Assault, Robbery, and Burglary, but, according to investigators, they're also looking for another person in connection with this crime.

If you've seen Manuel Nicholas Williams, or know where he is, call the FOX10 News-Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. You don't have to leave your name when you make that call.