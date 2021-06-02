MPD: Three Men Wanted for Revenge Shootings in South Mobile

Mobile Police are hunting for three men whom they say shot up a couple of houses in South Mobile last week, slightly wounding two people. According to investigators, it was a "revenge rampage" after the brother of one of the three was shot.

This is 20-year-old Brannyale Keshaun Bradberry. it was his brother who was shot, says MPD. Then there's 22-year-old David joseph Nettles, and 21-year-old Diedrich William Porter. Last Thursday, investigators say the three, in a Silver Honda Accord with a black bumper, first shot up houses along Duval Street, then shifted their firepower to Rotterdam, just east of Duval. Police say young people with guns have no concept the bullets they fire are real, and aren't worried about possible consequences of their actions.

Bradberry is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds.

Nettles is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing 175 pounds

Porter is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 175 pounds

MPD says they know these guys are "laying low", right now, but they also know they will find them, especially if they get some help from you.

If you have seen these guys, or know where they are, contact the FOX10 News Fugitive Files-Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. You don't have to leave your name when you call.