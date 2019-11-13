MPD: Woman Tries to Run Down Man After Stabbing Him

Mobile Police are asking for your help trying to find a woman, they say, tried to run over a guy with a car, after stabbing him.
This is 39-year-old Sheqauana Edwin.
Police say she confronted a guy at a South Mobile bar on November 1 over some sort of neighborhood issue. At some point during the altercation, Edwin stabbed the guy in his upper body. When he tried to get away, she followed him in a car, deliberately trying to run him over, according to investigators. The guy flipped over the hood of the car. He survived, but police say now Edwin is wanted for assault.
Sheqauana Edwin is 4-feet-11 inches and weighs 135 pounds. She has a lengthy criminal record, including multiple assaults.
If you have seen Edwin, call the Crime stoppers-Fugitive Files Hotline at 251-208-7211. Remember, when you call, you don't have to leave your name..
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.