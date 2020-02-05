MPD: 13 Year Old Boy Robbed at Gunpoint-for $15

Yep-you read that headline, right. $15. That's all the teen-age suspect got after investigators say he strong-armed a 13 year old for the money.
This is 18 year old Mario Dion Yow, the Third. Last month, police say a 13 year old boy was walking home from the Plateau Community Center when Yow started asking him for money. At one point, Yow jumped in front of the victim, pulled a gun, and demanded cash. That's when the younger boy handed over the $15. Yow, just walked off. Now, he's wanted for First Degree Robbery.
Mario Dion Yow, the Third is 5 feet; 11 inches tall, weighing 245 pounds. If you have seen Yow, call the Crime Stoppers-FOX10 News Fugitive Files Hotline at 251-208-7201. Remember: when you call, you don't have to leave your name.
