He's violent, armed, and dangerous, and Mobile Police say they want him behind bars-now. But they need your help.
This is 31 year old Tyrone Williams. Back in April, investigators say he kicked in the door of woman's house, walked in, then shot her during a domestic dispute. She recovered, but Williams disappeared. He's still out there-some where.
Tyrone Williams is 6 feet tall, weighing 175 pounds. He's wanted for First Degree Domestic Violence Assault and Burglary. if you have seen Williams, or know where he is, contact the FOX10 News Fugitive Files-Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. When you make that call, you don't have to leave your name.
