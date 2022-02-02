MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police need help finding a man charged with shooting a woman at a party.

It happened around 10 p.m. Saturday on Frederick Street off of Springhill Avenue.

Detectives said Hiram Stores and the victim were in an argument when Stores pulled a gun and shot her multiple times. The woman was rushed to the hospital and is recovering from her wounds after undergoing surgery.

Police said Stores left the scene before officers arrived.

If you know where to find him, call Mobile Police at 251-208-7211.

According to court records, Stores was charged with domestic violence in November 2021 after police said he shot an ex-girlfriend in the foot.