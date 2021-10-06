Mobile Police say they need you help finding a man they say, killed an elderly victim in a case of mistaken identity.
This is 29 year old Deangelo Merrill. Street name: "No Shirt". As FOX10 News reported back in June, Merrill went looking for revenge at The Pathways Apartments, after his girlfriend was shot during an argument. According to police, Merrill kicked in the door of a 74 year old innocent man's apartment, shooting the victim in cold blood.
Deangelo "No Shirt" Merrill is 5 feet, 7 Inches tall, weighing 160 pounds. Investigators say he's armed and dangerous, and warn not to approach him. If you see him, or know where he is, call the FOX10 News Fugitve Files-Crome Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. You don't have to leave your name when you make that call.
