A running, long-term argument climaxes in a shooting at a busy, convenience store parking lot, on Springhill Avenue.
MPD says they're looking for 30-year-old Evander Morrissette. He's accused of 2nd Degree Assault, and shooting into a car.
It happened Sunday, November 14th. According to investigators, Morrissette approached a car, opened the door, slapped the driver, then shot into the car several times.
The victim was hit in the hip, but managed to drive off. He was later treated at a local hospital for a severe gunshot wound. Morrissette just took off, but investigators have a pretty good idea of where he is. What they don't know-yet-is what triggered this feud, and the gunfire.
Evander Morrissette is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds. if you have seen Morrissette, or know where he is, contact the FOX10 News Fugitive Files-Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. When you make the call, you don't have to leave your name.
