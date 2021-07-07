Mobile Police are looking for a second teenager in connection with a cold-blooded murder in Trinity Gardens.
According to investigators, William Anderson IV, who goes by the street name "Wilmo," has been charged in the shooting death of Jamarquez Tucker.
Tucker was shot and left for dead on Main Street on May 27th. He died later at a hospital. Investigators aren't revealing a motive at this time, but say Anderson, Tucker, and Michael Lambert, who is also charged with murder, all knew each other.
"Wilmo" Anderson is 18 years old, is 5 feet; 9 inches tall; and weighs 145 pounds. He may, or may not still be wearing his hair in dreds, as he does in this picture.
If you have seen Anderson, or know where he is, call the FOX10 News-Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. When you call, you don't have to leave your name.
