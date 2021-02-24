Mobile Police say 29 year old Raven Bernoudy is no one to mess with. She's wanted for shooting two people: one of them-her husband. Investigators say, last summer, Bernoudy accused a woman of having an affair with her husband-then shot her. Then, this past November, they say she got into an argument with her husband while he was sitting in his car. When he tried to leave, she opened fire, hitting him several times. He, and the other, earlier victim, survived.

Raven Bernoudy is described as 5 feet tall, weighing 140 pounds. Police believe she's still in the area, and consider her armed and dangerous. If you have seen Bernoudy, or know where she is call the FOX10 News Fugitive Files-Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. You don't have to leave your name when you make the call.