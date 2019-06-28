ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) - A nasty evening of storms couldn't keep several friends from putting the finishing touches on a fundraiser for a woman who was shot several times earlier this year.
Leigh Ann Thomas, police say, was lying in her bed April 22 with her child when Thomas' nephew shot her in the leg eight times in a burglary attempt.
To aid in Thomas' recovery, a fundraiser is slated for Saturday at PZK Hall in Robertsdale. As of Friday, more than 30 items had been donated for a silent auction, and more than a dozen vendors were planning on attending. There will be food, music, antique cars and tractors, and things for kids, according to one of the event organizers, Teresa Hickman.
The event is at PZK Hall in Robertsdale, beginning around 10:30 a.m. and ending around 5 p.m. There will also be a benefit bike ride starting at Felix's on the Causeway and departing to PZK Hall at 11 o'clock. Registration for that is at 10:30 a.m. at Felix's.
The days' events are all meant to show support for Thomas, who Hickman says has been in and out of the hospital since the traumatic April incident; the bone and bullet fragments in her leg creating more problems than originally expected.
Thomas, described by friends as a 'God-loving, sweet spirit,' has had to deal with both the physical trauma from the shooting and the emotional trauma - considering police say it was her own nephew behind the trigger.
One of the primary ways friends and family are asking the public to help, is with building medical costs.
If you're able to donate, visit this link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/medical-and-living-expenses-for-shooting-victim
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.