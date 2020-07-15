MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The private Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at the Cathedral-Basilica of the Immaculate Conception, 2 S. Claiborne St., Mobile, AL 36602.
Entombment will follow in the crypt at the Cathedral.
Due to the ongoing threat of COVID-19, the funeral Mass is not open to the public. The Mass will be livestreamed at Facebook.com/TheCatholicWeek and aired on Archangel Radio 1410 AM/94.5 FM.
Archbishop Thomas J. Rodi will be the celebrant and Msgr. Michael Farmer, former Vicar General of the Archdiocese of Mobile and current pastor at St. Michael the Archangel Parish in Auburn, will be the homilist.
