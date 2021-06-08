BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala (WALA) – Mack Funeral Home in Robertsdale announced the funeral plans for Baldwin County Sheriff’s Deputy William “Bill” Smith. The deputy died saving swimmers in distress in Fort Morgan on Sunday.

Services will be held on Saturday, June 12 at the Baldwin County Coliseum in Robertsdale. Visitation will start at 12:30 p.m. and will be followed by the funeral at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Michael Malone Memorial Scholarship Fund in Gulf Shores, or to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Foundation.

Smith died when he went into the rough waters of the Gulf of Mexico to save a swimmer in distress. The deputy is being remembered as a true hero who put his life on the line to save another.