BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala (WALA) – Mack Funeral Home in Robertsdale announced the funeral plans for Baldwin County Sheriff’s Deputy William “Bill” Smith. The deputy died saving swimmers in distress in Fort Morgan on Sunday.
Services will be held on Saturday, June 12 at the Baldwin County Coliseum in Robertsdale. Visitation will start at 12:30 p.m. and will be followed by the funeral at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Michael Malone Memorial Scholarship Fund in Gulf Shores, or to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Foundation.
Smith died when he went into the rough waters of the Gulf of Mexico to save a swimmer in distress. The deputy is being remembered as a true hero who put his life on the line to save another.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.