MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The drama continues in the Heritage Funeral Home and Cemetery controversy. The funeral director arrested on charges of abuse of a corpse is free on bond after spending the night in Metro Jail.
Bond was set at $5,000 for both charges of "abuse of a corpse." After posting bond, Bonner had a lot to say about the charges against him.
"What I would like to say is that it is a sad day for all licensed funeral directors in State of Alabama -- where law enforcement will hold a funeral director criminally liable because they allege a vault company did not seal a vault and they say a grave digger did not dig a grave low enough," said Bonner.
Bonner was arrested at Heritage Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Prichard Wednesday morning following the discovery of improper burial practices. Mobile County Sheriff's investigators exhuming three bodies after complaints were filed by the families.
Those families cheered as Bonner was placed in handcuffs. Bonner tells us he was surprised by the arrest and says he too is a victim.
"I know the families are suffering.... I'm suffering with them. It's been a nightmare for us, their loved ones haven't been able to rest. And the people involved -- including myself haven't been able to rest," said Bonner. "And I think at some pont that there should be some apologies because I think law enforcement is more at fault for what happened yesterday."
Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich also weighing in this most unusual case.
"Nothing about this case is common, nothing about this case is normal," said Rich. "Currently the investigators are at a meeting with the State Funeral Directors Association. We will see what happens as a result of that meeting today. But we do expect there will be additional charges filed."
Meanwhile, Bonner believes he'll be vindicated. He says according to state law, once the funeral director conducts funeral and gets the body to the cemetery for interment -- his duties are done. Bonner also says he is not the funeral home's licensed funeral director -- and that he only rents the building to Heritage Funeral Home once they took over toward the end of 2017.
"I stayed on with them until January 2018... Until they got a funeral director. I was not the licensed funeral director at the time these families were affected," said Bonner. "That's specifically why I took action. I wrote the state, went to the state and told them -- hey, I'm not the managing funeral director at Heritage - please remove my license. I've got that form where I signed removing my license."
As a condition of his bond -- Bonner is to have no contact with Heritage Funeral Home or Cemetery.
