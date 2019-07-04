MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A man killed in a boating accident on Mobile Bay will be laid to rest this weekend.
Family members said the funeral for 37-year-old Anthony Terrell will be held Saturday, July 6.
The location has been changed to the New Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church at 2756 Old Shell Road,
Services will begin at 1 p.m.
Terrell and 20-year-old Ti'ran Edwin died on June 27 while the two were on a fishing trip and a pulley broke on their boat's wheel, throwing them into the water.
