Funeral services for former Congressman Jack Edwards will take place Wednesday, Oct. 2, at 2:30 p.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church.
The church is located at 545 S. Mobile Street in Fairhope. A reception will follow in the parish hall. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m.at the church, according to family spokesman Clay Swanzy.
Edwards, a 10-term retired Alabama Congressman who served from 1965-1985, died at his home in Fairhope Friday morning from complications from pancreatic cancer.
Memorials may be made to Trinity Presbyterian Church, Fairhope; The Weeks Bay Foundation, 11401 US98, Fairhope 36532 or to the Eastern Shore Art Center, 401 Oak Street, Fairhope.
Wolfe-Bayview Funeral Home, Fairhope, is in charge of arrangements.
