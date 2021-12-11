WILCOX COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- The retired Wilcox County deputy killed in the line of duty will be laid to rest Sunday.
Madison "Skip" Nicholson's funeral is set for 11 a.m. at Wilcox Central High School.
Working as a constable, Nicholson was responding to a domestic violence call with Deputy Trent Gulley in the Yellow Bluff community on Dec. 1 when he was shot and killed. Gulley was also shot.
The suspect, Billy Bizzell, then turned the gun on himself.
Gulley is recovering.
Nicholson, 78, leaves behind his wife of nearly 50 years, two sons and a daughter.
