The Mobile BayBears games may be history, but FOX10 News has learned they're not "officially" gone from Hank Aaron Stadium.
Many people have been wondering, now that the BayBears are gone, what happens to the stadium?
Officials with the Stimpson administration say they have heard from several different developers, but say the stadium site is still under contract with BayBears ownership for at least another year, and, until the team formally notifies the city it wishes to vacate the stadium, the city will not move forward with any agreements.
And a city council member has pointed out the city is also under a land use agreement with the owners of the property.
City Council Member John Williams said, "And the city must either have a Double A equivalent, a Double A baseball team or its equaivalent, or take it all down and return it to the landowner."
George Talbot withe the Mayor's Office said, "There are people interested in baseball, other types of sports, entertainment concepts, lots of different ideas coming. It is encouraging to see the interest that's there."
Administration officials say they've met with the landowner, identified as the Little family which developed the McGowin Park Shopping area, and that both are interested in seeing an active site with people going shopping or attending events.
