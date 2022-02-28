MOBILE CO, Ala. (WALA)- Alabama Sen. Greg Albritton could soon introduce another bill to bring gambling to the state.

Last legislative session, the senator’s gambling bill died in the house. This time around Albritton said he’s preparing a lot on the back end to make sure that doesn’t happen.

So far, he has three separate bills drafted and will only file one of them.

However, Albritton said all of them resemble the one from last year. The bill would feature the creation of a gaming commission, to oversee bingo, pari-mutuel wagering, and casino-style games.

The revenue created would benefit the state’s general fund.

The bill would also allow for the construction of at least two new casinos.

There are already four casinos in the state and even a new one, Albritton said, that's being built in Jefferson County.

To Albritton, it’s not about expanding what Alabama has, he said, but regulating it.

Sen. Greg Albritton said, “We are sitting back and watching it grow. Everybody that's against gaming tells me they don't want any expansion of gaming. Okay. Well, I'm trying to what I'm trying to do is stop it where it is to get control of it. Try to reduce it even.”

Opponents, like Joe Godfrey, CEO and President of the Alabama Citizens Action Program said, not a lot of people win a lottery, and he says lower income Alabamians could lose the most money. On top of that he says the economic impact will be a problem.

Godfrey said, “When people are buying lottery tickets or gambling at casinos, they're not buying goods and services. So small businesses will suffer. local municipalities and counties will suffer from sales tax revenue that will drop."

Albritton said he wants to meet with the Republican caucus again before introducing any certain bill, and he also has been meeting with members of the House to see where they are because this is where this legislation died last time.

If the bill does pass the House and Senate, Alabamians would then get the final say in a vote sometime after.