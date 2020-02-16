MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A chance to win cash brought some gamers to an esports tournament in Mobile on Saturday.
Players competed in Nintendo's "Super Smash Bros.: Ultimate" at Engage Gaming on Moffett Road for a $200 prize. Larger events may pay out in the thousands of dollars, but the owners of Engage said their tournaments are a great way to get your foot in the door.
"For people looking to get into esports, it gives them a chance to, on a smaller scale, see what that's like. There's a difference between playing someone online or even playing someone on your couch than playing in a tournament setting. There's a certain added level of pressure and preparation that goes into it versus just a casual match," said Darius Crenshaw
Engage Gaming hosts Super Smash Bros. tournaments eveev Thursday night and the third Saturday of every month. They have also hosted events for Call of Duty, League of Legends, World of Warcraft, and more.
You can find more information on the Engage Gaming Facebook page.
