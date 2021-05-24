Ripple effects continue to hit gas prices following the recent Colonial Pipeline cyberattack.

The average price of regular-grade gasoline jumped eight cents over the past two weeks, to $3.10 per gallon.

That jump is attributed to the cyberattack that hit the pipeline company, forcing Colonial tp shut down and restart its Texas-to-New Jersey oil and gas pipeline.

Prices also rose for corn used in ethanol-blended gas, and that was also cited as a factor.

The highest average price is in the San Francisco bay area at $4.23 a gallon.

The lowest average is $2.53 in Houston.