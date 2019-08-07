Alligator hunting season in coastal Alabama officially kicks off Thursday night and runs through the weekend here on the gulf coast.
Hunters will hit the rivers, bays and bayous at sunset and will go until sunrise.
A hundred "tags" were given out here in the southwest zone of Alabama, which covers Mobile, Baldwin, Washington, Monroe and Clarke counties.
And then 50 more were given in a new zone this year -- the coastal zone. That covers south of Interstate 10.
Each hunter with a tag is permitted to take only one alligator.
The hunt was started by conservation workers back in 2006 to cut down on the alligator population.
