About 100,000 people in the United States have Sickle Cell Disease. It’s a blood disorder that affects red blood cells. Dr. Felicia Wilson, a Pediatric Hematologist and Oncologist with USA Health joined Lenise Ligon on Fox 10 News at 4 to discuss new research offering promising results for patients.
Gene therapy offering promising results on sickle cell disease
