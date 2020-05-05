In the early morning hours of Tuesday, May 5th, 2020, the George County Communications Center received a 911 call regarding a possible stabbing that occurred in the 2200 block of Highway 63 South, in the Barton Community according to authorities.
They say at approximately 2:20 a.m., deputies and ASAP EMS crew made contact with a male victim who had been stabbed during the course of an altercation. The victim was taken to an area hospital and treated for his wounds.
Officials say a suspect was identified as 39-year-old Jeffrey Hubert Rouse of Lucedale. They say Rouse is facing one charge of Aggravated Assault, and a warrant for his arrest has been issued.
GCSO Investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in determining his whereabouts.
Authorities say Rouse may be driving a blue 2002 Ford Mustang with a George County license plate.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information concerning this or any other crime is encouraged to contact the George County Sheriff’s Office at 601.947.4811.
